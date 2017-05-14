Zaza Pachulia disables comments on Instagram page after Kawhi Leonard play

The angry mob came out in full force for Zaza Pachulia on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors big man disabled comments on his Instagram page Sunday after getting hatred and threats from fans. The fans are upset about a play in which Pachulia appeared to undercut San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard on his troublesome left ankle in Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals series.

Pachulia, who has over 121,000 followers on Instagram, was contesting a Leonard jump shot attempt in the third quarter when Leonard came down on his foot and had to exit the game (video here). The incident greatly altered the trajectory of the game and likely even the series, as San Antonio led by 23 when their star player went out but ultimately fell victim to a furious Golden State comeback and lost by 2.

Leonard himself didn’t think that Pachulia stepped under him intentionally, but the casual fan, especially the one capable of hiding behind a computer or phone screen, is obviously a lot less forgiving.

H/T theScore