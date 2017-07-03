Freddie Roach may tell Manny Pacquiao to retire

Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight title to Jeff Horn on Saturday following a unanimous decision that has been labeled a complete sham, and the Filipino legend’s trainer may encourage him to not bother trying to win the belt back.

Pacquiao’s longtime trainer, Freddie Roach, told the Daily Telegraph on Sunday that he is calling for one of the judges from the Pacquiao-Horn fight to be investigated. Despite Pacquiao landing 182 punches to Horn’s 92, judge Waleksa Roldan scored the fight 117-111 in favor of horn.

“That was hard, sometimes I think people need to be investigated,” Roach said. “At least in America where you get odd scores like that with the judges, the head commissioner should ask at some point, ‘Why? Where? Show me how you came up with that score.'”

Pacquiao will turn 39 later this year. While it would be hard for him to not feel cheated with how he lost his title, Roach wonders if it is time for Pacquiao to end his boxing career.

“I’m going to talk to Manny about maybe calling it a day, maybe this is it,” Roach said. “It depends what I see when I analyze the fight again.”

No one can seem to figure out how Horn won the fight, and we saw a sampling of the outrage with some of the tweets that were sent after the decision. There has been some speculation that we could see a rematch between Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. at some point, but that seems incredibly unlikely with Mayweather now set to take on Conor McGregor in the most anticipated bout of the year. It wouldn’t be a shock if Pacquiao’s 59-7 career ends on a sour note.