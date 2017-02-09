UCLA cheerleader OK despite taking hard fall twice (Video)

A UCLA cheerleader was said to be doing OK despite taking a hard fall twice in the same sequence while cheering during the Bruins’ game against Oregon on Thursday night.

The cheerleader first was dropped during a stunt. Then as she was carried off the court, the person holding her tripped and fell.

This poor UCLA cheerleader fell from the pyramid, then the guy carrying her off slips & falls on top of her (h/t @AJPONE) pic.twitter.com/cYeaiJowxL — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 10, 2017

The cheerleader was examined by the medical staff and apparently was OK despite her falls. She later returned to cheer on UCLA as they came back to beat the Ducks.