Auburn student Ben Bode wins free tuition by making shots at halftime

Saturday’s game between Arkansas and Auburn turned into a life-changing moment for one Auburn student.

Junior Ben Bode had the opportunity to participate in a contest at halftime of the game and won it.

Bode made a layup, free throw, 3-pointer, and half-court shot in succession. The best part was he hit the half-courter granny style. Watch:

Bode receives free tuition for a year as the winner of the Golden Flake Tuition Shootout, according to the game’s announcers.

After winning the challenge, Bode took a photo with Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn.

Then he got to meet and take a picture with @CoachGusMalzahn. pic.twitter.com/PqxhZIjGu7 — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) February 26, 2017

What a show by Bode.