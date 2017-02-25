Auburn student Ben Bode wins free tuition by making shots at halftime
Saturday’s game between Arkansas and Auburn turned into a life-changing moment for one Auburn student.
Junior Ben Bode had the opportunity to participate in a contest at halftime of the game and won it.
Bode made a layup, free throw, 3-pointer, and half-court shot in succession. The best part was he hit the half-courter granny style. Watch:
@espn auburn student just won free tuition off this #WarEagle #SCtop10 #SCTopTen pic.twitter.com/9lFGIUIxQr
— Brooks Blevins (@BrooksBlevinsAU) February 26, 2017
Bode receives free tuition for a year as the winner of the Golden Flake Tuition Shootout, according to the game’s announcers.
After winning the challenge, Bode took a photo with Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn.
Then he got to meet and take a picture with @CoachGusMalzahn. pic.twitter.com/PqxhZIjGu7
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) February 26, 2017
What a show by Bode.