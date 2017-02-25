Ad Unit
Saturday, February 25, 2017

Auburn student Ben Bode wins free tuition by making shots at halftime

February 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Auburn Ben Bode

Saturday’s game between Arkansas and Auburn turned into a life-changing moment for one Auburn student.

Junior Ben Bode had the opportunity to participate in a contest at halftime of the game and won it.

Bode made a layup, free throw, 3-pointer, and half-court shot in succession. The best part was he hit the half-courter granny style. Watch:

Bode receives free tuition for a year as the winner of the Golden Flake Tuition Shootout, according to the game’s announcers.

After winning the challenge, Bode took a photo with Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn.

What a show by Bode.


