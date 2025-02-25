College hooper breaks out Dunk of the Year candidate in closing seconds

Norfolk State guard Christian Ings sealed his team’s win Monday with the loudest of bangs.

Ings’ Spartans led Morgan State 67-60 with about 20 seconds left in the contest at Norfolk State’s Joseph G. Echols Hall in Norfolk, Va. Morgan State went into a full-court press in a desperation move to try to force a turnover.

Once Norfolk State broke the press, Ings was left with a wide-open lane to score. Ings treated the space as his own personal runway as he rose up for an epic windmill slam to seal the 69-60 win for the home team.

Here’s a better angle of the dunk from the Norfolk State senior.

Mac McClung’s 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest performance was a sight to behold. But in-game dunks like Ings’ are arguably at a different level given that they happen spontaneously during live action.

Ings is two years removed from suffering a season-ending ACL injury during his second year playing for Norfolk State. His knees looked more than fine on Monday night. Ings finished with a team-high 12 points on 5/10 shooting with four other Spartans scoring in double figures.

Norfolk State’s win Monday was their eighth straight and marked their 14th victory over their last 16 games. With the 20-8 Spartans atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings, Ings has a good chance of bringing his high-flying act to March Madness.