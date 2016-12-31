Grayson Allen stripped of Duke captaincy over ongoing tripping problems

The Duke Blue Devils played and lost without Grayson Allen on Saturday, and after the game, coach Mike Krzyzewski reveled that Allen had been punished further for his repeated trips.

Krzyzewski told reporters after Duke’s 89-75 loss to Virginia Tech that the junior guard had been stripped of his co-captaincy.

“Right now, I don’t want to talk about Grayson,” Krzyzewski said, via C.L. Brown of ESPN. “He was part of the loss today by not being there and we’ve also — instead of tri-captains, we’ve eliminated him from being a captain of the team.

“We’ve played without a lot of people throughout the year. You’d rather have your full complement of players. That’s not an excuse. He should be on the floor if he does the right things, and he didn’t do the right thing, so he wasn’t on the floor. That’s the way it is.”

Krzyzewski has really brought the hammer down on Allen, but it’s hard to argue that it’s undeserved. Allen’s continued unsportsmanlike play has already gotten him an indefinite suspension, but as long as the repeated pattern of behavior continues, Duke doesn’t and shouldn’t want him representing their basketball team as a captain.