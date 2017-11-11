Adorable dog wears Miami turnover chain

The hottest accessory this fall is the Miami Hurricanes’ turnover chain. It’s so popular that even pets are wearing them.

Miami’s big game against Notre Dame Saturday was the site of ESPN’s “GameDay” show. The highlight of the scene might have been this pupper, who was outfitted with a Hurricanes jersey, matching green bandana, and best of all, a turnover chain:

This very good boy at GameDay has himself a Turnover Chain because, Miami. pic.twitter.com/g3uappuXum — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) November 11, 2017

Miami created a turnover chain this season. It’s a massive gold chain that features the ‘Canes logo in the middle. When defensive players create turnovers in games, they get to wear the chain on the sideline.

And we have to say, the chain looks even better on the dog than it did on A-Rod last week.