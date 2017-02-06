Baylor strength coach Brandon Washington arrested for soliciting prostitute

Things continue to get worse for Baylor’s football program.

A week after information came out about Art Briles covering up assaults proving that he knew about them, we’re learning that Baylor’s recently hired strength coach Brandon Washington was fired after being arrested for soliciting a prostitute.

The Waco Tribune reports that Washington was arrested Saturday morning at a hotel on a misdemeanor solicitation charge. He was arrested as part of a sting operation.

Baylor moved to fire the coach immediately after learning the news.

Baylor is trying to get over the scandal that led to the ouster of Art Briles and many other school and athletic department officials. A recent lawsuit alleged that as many as 52 sexual or domestic assaults were committed by 31 players from 2011-2014.