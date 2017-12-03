Colin Cowherd totally whiffed on his CFP prediction

Only a month ago Colin Cowherd was telling us that there was no way Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson and Georgia would be the four teams in the playoff. And guess what? The final CFP rankings were released on Sunday, and those are the top four teams. Cowherd couldn’t possibly have been more wrong.

Last month, Cowherd was explaining why he felt an undefeated Wisconsin team would make the playoff, especially over a 1-loss Georgia team. Take a look at one comment he made about how the committee would not put an all Southern final four together.

“The second thing is, these executives love college football. They want their sport to keep growing because they all make more money. You know what you don’t do? Put in an entirely Southern final four of Clemson, Georgia, Bama, Oklahoma. They want Notre Dame or Wisconsin in there, and if Wisconsin goes undefeated, the power of the Big Ten audience will make it a much higher-rated and more national television show at the end of the year.”

If Wisconsin wins out they're getting into the College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/a7YvaloJEF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 7, 2017

Sure, the circumstances surrounding his hypothetical changed because Alabama had lost since he made the comment, while Wisconsin lost to Ohio State. But the committee still did something Cowherd said they wouldn’t, which is put in an all Southern final four featuring the teams he said wouldn’t be put in. Whoops. Of course, being wrong about this sort of thing is nothing new for Cowherd.