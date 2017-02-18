D’Onta Foreman throws shade at Texas over decision to leave

Running back D’Onta Foreman decided to forego his senior season at Texas and enter the NFL Draft, where he is expected to be among the top running backs taken.

Foreman could have returned to school and tried to further earn his place among the great Longhorns backs, but he decided it was time to take his game to the next level. And as he said on Saturday night, the choice was easy once he saw his workload for his junior season.

D'Onta Foreman on decision to leave UT: "It wasn't that hard of a decision once the season got to an end and I saw how many carries I had." — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) February 19, 2017

Foreman made that comment at the Doak Walker Award Banquet tonight. — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) February 19, 2017

Foreman carried the ball 323 times last season. He racked up 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in every game he played, posting two 200-yard games and a 300-yard game. He finished the season second in the country in rushing and third in attempts.

Foreman knows that a running back’s shelf-life is not very long. Your body takes a lot of punishment when you tote the rock that much. Why not make sure you’re getting paid for it? That’s certainly what this man had in mind when he decided to skip his bowl game. You can’t blame Foreman for that mentality.