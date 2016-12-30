FSU horse Renegade falls over during pregame routine (Video)

Osceola and Renegade are two of the more iconic mascots in college football. They did not have one of their finest moments on Friday.

Prior to the Orange Bowl, Osceola rode Renegade out onto the field to plant a burning spear into the turf as is customary before Florida State home football games. However, this time, before Osceola was able to drop the spear, Renegade appeared to be spooked by something. He turned around, took a few steps backward, and tumbled to the ground. Renegade quickly returned to his feet and Osceola continued on with the routine, albeit on foot.

Never seen this happen before…Let's hope the offense executes better pic.twitter.com/1JQTP8MFMt — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 31, 2016

You can probably watch a hundred more Florida State games and not see that happen again. A strange way to start the evening for sure.