Penn State staffer proposes to his girlfriend after win (Video)

It’s hard to top a big win for Penn State football, but one of the team’s strength and conditioning staffers managed to do so.

Chance Sorrell, a former Penn State lineman and current strength and conditioning intern, proposed to his girlfriend after the team’s 35-6 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

Haven’t seen this one before but the game ended with a marriage proposal and PSU’s players and coaches were in on it. pic.twitter.com/ByGxXs97uA — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 11, 2017

She said yes! Chance Sorrell proposed to his girlfriend Kayla Lonergan after Penn State's win over Rutgers (@camillecstefani | TDC) pic.twitter.com/Ocpj9QdPGw — Collegian Photo (@TDC_Visuals) November 11, 2017

Sorrell announced last year that he was ending his playing career due to injuries.

Thanks for everything Nittany Nation. I'll miss playing for you guys! Please Read Below #WeAre #PSU pic.twitter.com/XcoCe9f6dw — Chance Sorrell #58 (@Chanman158811) October 24, 2016

He was a redshirt sophomore last season. Now he’s involved with the program on the strength and conditioning side, and he has his whole love to look forward to with his fiancee.