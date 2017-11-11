pixel 1
Saturday, November 11, 2017

Penn State staffer proposes to his girlfriend after win (Video)

November 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

It’s hard to top a big win for Penn State football, but one of the team’s strength and conditioning staffers managed to do so.

Chance Sorrell, a former Penn State lineman and current strength and conditioning intern, proposed to his girlfriend after the team’s 35-6 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

Sorrell announced last year that he was ending his playing career due to injuries.

He was a redshirt sophomore last season. Now he’s involved with the program on the strength and conditioning side, and he has his whole love to look forward to with his fiancee.

