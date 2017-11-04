Penn State players chow down on pizza during weather delay

Penn State spent part of its weather delay during Saturday’s game against Michigan State by enjoying a pizza party.

According to Penn State reporter Richard Scarcella, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said players were being fed pizza during the middle of the team’s weather delay.

#PennState AD Sandy Barbour just said players have been moved to larger area and are being fed pizza. — Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 4, 2017

Play was stopped in the game between the Spartans and Nittany Lions at 1:15 p.m. ET due to extreme weather in East Lansing. Penn State was leading 14-7 in the second quarter when play was delayed due to lightning in the area.

Play was stopped at 1:15. pic.twitter.com/5uE5BLBJ1Z — Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 4, 2017

Pizza: the preferred meal of championship athletes (especially World Series teams).