Saturday, November 4, 2017

Penn State players chow down on pizza during weather delay

November 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Penn State logo

Penn State spent part of its weather delay during Saturday’s game against Michigan State by enjoying a pizza party.

According to Penn State reporter Richard Scarcella, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said players were being fed pizza during the middle of the team’s weather delay.

Play was stopped in the game between the Spartans and Nittany Lions at 1:15 p.m. ET due to extreme weather in East Lansing. Penn State was leading 14-7 in the second quarter when play was delayed due to lightning in the area.

Pizza: the preferred meal of championship athletes (especially World Series teams).

