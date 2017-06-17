Report: QB Matt Corral decommits from USC

Matt Corral, a top QB recruit in the 2018 recruiting class, has decommitted from USC, according to reports.

247 Sports reports the news on Corral, who had been committed to the Trojans since Feb. 2016. Corral started off his high school career at Oaks Christian in Southern California, but left after a fight with Wayne Gretzky’s son. He then transferred to Long Beach Poly, which has been one of the best high school programs in the country the past few decades, producing numerous NFL players.

Corral is entering his senior year. He has thrown for 74 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his high school career, while rushing for 17 scores.

247 Sports ranks Corral as the No. 2 recruit in California for 2018. He is said to be considering Alabama, Florida and Georgia.