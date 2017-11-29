Ricky Aguayo fight video appears to poke holes in story he told police

A video has surfaced that shows Ricky Aguayo fighting one or more members of a Florida State fraternity last year, and it would appear that any talk of the Seminoles kicker being “jumped” is a bit of an exaggeration.

In the footage, which was obtained by TMZ, Aguayo is shown willingly squaring up against another man in front of the Pi Kappa Phi frat house. After Aguayo was hit in the face multiple times and fell to the ground, it appeared as though two other individuals came to his aid and began throwing swings at the person the kicker was fighting.

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

The fight lasted for several minutes, with Aguayo appearing to come back and throw more punches multiple times after it looked like things had de-escalated. Florida State tight end Ryan Izzo later arrived and began shoving people, urging Aguayo at one point to “get the f— out of here.”

According to police records, Aguayo told Tallahassee PD that he was heckled about missing two kicks in a game against Florida and then “rushed by several members of the fraternity” and punched in the face. The footage shared by TMZ makes it seem as though Aguayo was an equal aggressor.

Apparently the feud didn’t end that night, either. Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat reported on Tuesday that Aguayo and Izzo were suspects in a burglary at a neighboring frat house two months after the fight took place. Police reports say the Florida State players and one other individual were found on the first floor of the house, and the fraternity members accused them of smashing a coffee table and killing their pet turtle. The report stated that the turtle’s shell had been ripped from its body. Fraternity member Daniel Furmanski said he was awoken by celebratory chants but did not see who killed the turtle.

Members of the frat chose not to press charges.

Aguayo has made 15 of 18 field goals this year and earned an All-ACC honorable mention on Monday. His older brother, Roberto, was also a star kicker at Florida State and has had well-documented struggles in the NFL.