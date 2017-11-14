TCU QB Kenny Hill questionable for Texas Tech game

TCU may not have starting quarterback Kenny Hill available for Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson said on Tuesday that Hill is questionable for the game because of an undisclosed injury.

The Horned Frogs are already without running back Darius Anderson, who is out for the season with a leg injury. Two linebackers and a safety are also questionable for the game.

Hill, a senior in his second season at TCU after transferring from Texas A&M, has passed for 2,279 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for three scores. He performed poorly though in the team’s two losses in their past three games. He failed to complete 50 percent of his passes in the losses to Iowa State and Oklahoma.

If Hill is unable to play, backup Shawn Robinson would get the call. The freshman has completed 7 of 10 passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns this season.