Sunday, March 12, 2017

Christian Yelich mom Alecia looks like she could be his sister

March 12, 2017
by Larry Brown

Christian Yelich mom Alecia

Christian Yelich’s mom Alecia doesn’t look a day over 30, which is pretty incredible considering she has a son who is 25.

Yelich’s mother was interviewed by MLB Network during USA’s game against Canada in the WBC in Miami on Sunday. She talked about all three of her sons — in addition to Christian, one son Collin is in the Atlanta Braves’ system, while another, Cameron, is a US Marine.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” Alecia said in response to a question about how much love Christian gives Cameron. “They’re all so supportive of each other. It’s really nice to see.”

She also talked about how much of an honor it was to see Christian bat third for the US team in the WBC.

Many on Twitter who were watching the game took note of how young Alecia looked and were astounded.

Christian previously sent out this Mother’s Day shoutout to his mom on Instagram:

Happy Mothers Day Mom!

A post shared by christianyelich (@christianyelich) on


