Christian Yelich mom Alecia looks like she could be his sister

Christian Yelich’s mom Alecia doesn’t look a day over 30, which is pretty incredible considering she has a son who is 25.

Yelich’s mother was interviewed by MLB Network during USA’s game against Canada in the WBC in Miami on Sunday. She talked about all three of her sons — in addition to Christian, one son Collin is in the Atlanta Braves’ system, while another, Cameron, is a US Marine.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” Alecia said in response to a question about how much love Christian gives Cameron. “They’re all so supportive of each other. It’s really nice to see.”

She also talked about how much of an honor it was to see Christian bat third for the US team in the WBC.

Many on Twitter who were watching the game took note of how young Alecia looked and were astounded.

Christian Yelich’s mom graduated from high school in 1986. She looks like she was BORN in 1986. — Jeff J. Snider (@snidog) March 13, 2017

I think the Yelich family found the Fountain of Youth. Christian looks like he's 12, and his mom looks like she's not a day over 30. — Sam Hunter (@slamminsam25) March 13, 2017

Christian previously sent out this Mother’s Day shoutout to his mom on Instagram: