LFL players protesting national anthem

Colin Kaepernick may not be planning to kneel during the national anthem if an NFL team signs him for the 2017 season, but some of the players in the Legends Football League are continuing the protest that the quarterback started last year.

Two players from the LFL, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, took a knee during the national anthem before a recent game. Fans could be heard yelling things like “get off your knees!” as Danielle Harvey and Sherri Awagah of the Los Angeles Temptation made their political statement.

Players from the LFL, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, took a knee during the national anthem https://t.co/S9TIehcSjp — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) May 24, 2017

A report from March claimed Kaepernick has decided he will stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” this upcoming season, and some have speculated that he backing down from the protest to make himself more appealing to NFL teams. Still, he is not the only NFL player who has taken a knee, and even some athletes from other sports have followed in Kaepernick’s footsteps. Awagah and Harvey can be added to that list.