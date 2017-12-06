Andy Reid suspends Marcus Peters for throwing penalty flag into stands

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters may have shockingly avoided being ejected from Sunday’s game when he tossed a penalty flag into the stands, but the stunt is still proving to be quite costly for him.

On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that Peters has been suspended for this weekend’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Peters was unhappy with two penalty calls late in Kansas City’s loss to the Jets that gave New York a pair of crucial first downs, so he decided to launch a penalty flag into the stands. Apparently thinking he was going to be ejected, Peters voluntarily left the field and walked into the locker room. He was called back and informed he had not been tossed.

Reid said after the game what Peters did was wrong, and many assumed the veteran would be fined because of it. By forcing him to sit out a game, Reid is sending a strong message to his reeling team.