Antonio Brown talked with Le’Veon Bell about holdout

Antonio Brown has been vocal on social media bout trying to get teammate Le’Veon Bell to avoid a holdout, and he reiterated his stance when speaking with the media on Thursday.

Upon arriving at Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, Brown implored Bell to show up.

Antonio Brown does not back down from saying he thinks Le'Veon Bell needs to be here in camp. Says he's talked to Le'Veon personally abt it. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 27, 2017

Antonio Brown on Bell's absence: "We're here 1 mission 1 goal in mind. When trying to do something special, we would like all our guys here" — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 27, 2017

Antonio Brown: "First rule of getting better is showing up. I'm here, everyone's here, gotta get the year started on the right foot." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) July 27, 2017

Brown got a new deal in the offseason, signing a four-year, $68 million extension with a $19 million bonus. It’s easier for him to talk now that he has his money compared to a guy like Bell, who’s fighting for his. That’s not to say the opportunities haven’t been there; the Steelers reportedly offered Bell $12 million per year, but he supposedly turned it down.

While Bell may not carry his holdout into the season, he could continue it through part of training camp. Until he does show up, he can expect to continue hearing from Brown, who has also called him out on Twitter and Instagram in recent days.

It's Super Bowl season let's go bro @L_Bell26 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) July 24, 2017