Thursday, July 27, 2017

Antonio Brown talked with Le’Veon Bell about holdout

July 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Le'Veon Bell

Antonio Brown has been vocal on social media bout trying to get teammate Le’Veon Bell to avoid a holdout, and he reiterated his stance when speaking with the media on Thursday.

Upon arriving at Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, Brown implored Bell to show up.

Brown got a new deal in the offseason, signing a four-year, $68 million extension with a $19 million bonus. It’s easier for him to talk now that he has his money compared to a guy like Bell, who’s fighting for his. That’s not to say the opportunities haven’t been there; the Steelers reportedly offered Bell $12 million per year, but he supposedly turned it down.

While Bell may not carry his holdout into the season, he could continue it through part of training camp. Until he does show up, he can expect to continue hearing from Brown, who has also called him out on Twitter and Instagram in recent days.


