Bills reportedly plan to give new coach more power within organization

The Buffalo Bills have an obvious communication issue within their organization, and ownership is trying to address that problem with the hiring of the team’s next head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are planning to give their next head coach more power within the organization. The decision likely stems from the obvious disconnect that existed between Rex Ryan, Bills general manager Doug Whaley and owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

With Whaley supposedly in charge of Buffalo’s coaching search, there is a belief that the Bills won’t want to hire an A-list candidate who would want control over personnel decisions. They are interviewing mostly current assistant coaches with no previous head coaching experience, so Schefter’s report about the next coach having more power is a bit interesting. However, it is difficult to believe that Whaley will be responsible for hiring the next coach when you hear what he said about Ryan being dismissed.

Anthony Lynn, Buffalo’s former offensive coordinator who was named interim head coach after Ryan was let go, is believed to be the front-runner to be named the team’s full-time head coach. While he may not be granted control over personnel decisions, he might get more freedom than Ryan got toward the end of his tenure with the team.