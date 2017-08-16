Broncos reportedly giving Paxton Lynch more first-team reps

Read into it what you will, but the Denver Broncos are reportedly spending the week taking a long look at Paxton Lynch.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the second-year quarterback is getting “considerably more first-team reps” than he has at any point in the offseason.

It is unclear what this means, especially as, according to Klis, Trevor Siemian has largely outperformed Lynch during training camp. One possible explanation is that the Broncos are simply giving Lynch an opportunity to stay sharp with the first team before he is ultimately put behind Siemian for good.

By all accounts, Siemian is winning the battle by a significant margin. It would be a huge surprise if Lynch was under center for Week 1.