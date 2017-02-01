Report: Browns may try to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns are seeking a quarterback, and may forego the draft to go after someone who’s already in the NFL.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com cites sources saying the Browns have real interest in New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and will try to trade for him unless they fall in love with Deshaun Watson or Mitch Trubisky during draft evaluations.

Cleveland could even be tempted to part ways with the No. 12 pick in order to complete a Garoppolo trade.

Cabot reports that the Browns may have to fend off interest from the San Francisco 49ers if they want Garoppolo. Incoming 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was a fan when Garoppolo was coming out of college, and the Niners will need a quarterback.

There is also another team being linked to Garoppolo, who is going to attract plenty of interest. A trade is definitely possible, although the Patriots like their backup quarterback as well.