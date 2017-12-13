Bruce Arians has ‘no idea’ if Adrian Peterson will play again this season

Adrian Peterson has sat out the last two weeks with a neck injury, and it sounds like there’s a good chance we have seen the last of the veteran running back this season.

On Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that he has “no idea” if Peterson will be able to suit up again this season.

Cardinals’ HC Bruce Arians said he has “no idea” if RB Adrian Peterson will recover from his neck injury to play again this season. Doesn’t sound encouraging. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2017

A report from last week indicated that Peterson will not need to undergo surgery and that rest and rehab should allow his neck to fully heal. However, it has been unclear how much rest and rehab he will need. With the Cardinals out of playoff contention, it makes no sense to force the issue with the 32-year-old.

Aside from a couple of big games with the Cardinals, Peterson’s 2017 season has been a disappointment. The only headline he made in his brief tenure with the Saints centered around an icy exchange with Sean Payton.

While we all have visions of Peterson bouncing back from a torn ACL to nearly set the NFL’s single-season rushing record, those days appear to be long gone. He’s averaging just 3.4 yards per carry this season and doesn’t appear to be able to create space the way he once could. Peterson’s injuries and lack of production are yet another reminder that Father Time is undefeated.