Report: Cardinals signing Matt Barkley after Drew Stanton knee injury

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly are signing Matt Barkley to their squad after Drew Stanton injured his knee.

Stanton sprained his knee in Thursday night’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Sources: Drew Stanton sprained knee Thursday. Blaine Gabbert starts at Houston week 11 if Stanton can’t go. Matt Barkley being brought back. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 11, 2017

Stanton was the Cardinals’ No. 2 quarterback, but he was elevated to starter after Carson Palmer broke his arm. Blaine Gabbert is the backup to Stanton, and he would be in line to start in Week 11 if Stanton cannot play. Barkley would be the team’s third-string QB.

Barkley spent the 2015 season with Arizona.