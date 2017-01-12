Chargers fans dispose of old gear outside team facility San Diego

The Chargers announced on Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles, and the fans the team is leaving behind in San Diego are demonstrating how they feel about the decision.

After Dean Spanos shared a letter on Twitter making the move official, fans began showing up at Chargers Park, the team’s now-former training facility, and discarding their old Chargers jerseys and gear. Beware that one of the videos below contains explicit language:

Pile of discarded Chargers gear getting bigger. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/ewsYZUD7qL — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) January 12, 2017

A San Diego Chargers fan just drove by and dumped his team gear on the street. https://t.co/UMtg6qB0tq pic.twitter.com/CS4FN7lJ07 — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) January 12, 2017

More scene in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/dNDzy0Hm6m — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) January 12, 2017

One fan set fire to a Chargers flag and security had to put it out:

First sign of trouble. Fan lights flag on fire. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/oIDYssaMhQ — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) January 12, 2017

Others spoke with the media and expressed how heartbroken they are that their team is leaving.

People are sad pic.twitter.com/dkfa8eos3l — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) January 12, 2017

How the Chargers will fare in Los Angeles remains to be seen, but we already know their new logo is not popular. Anytime a team moves from one city to another, fans are going to be upset.