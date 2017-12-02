pixel 1
header
Saturday, December 2, 2017

Chargers mocked over latest kicking woes

December 2, 2017
by Darryn Albert

la-chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers’ thoroughly rotten luck with kickers this season continues, and the Internet is definitely showing them zero mercy.

The Bolts put kicker Nick Novak on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Travis Coons to the active roster, marking yet another change at the position.

Before the season, the team controversially cut Josh Lambo for Younghoe Koo. They later cut Koo after he missed some pressure kicks and cost them a few games. They signed Novak to replace him. Then after Novak got hurt, punter Drew Kaser even kicked last week.

News of the move was met with some widespread mockery on Twitter, where many users drew attention to just how ridiculous the Chargers’ kicking carousel has been this year while others decided to provide the jokes.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the Chargers’ kicking struggles have gone viral recently. So hopefully, for their sake, Coons finishes out the season for them.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus