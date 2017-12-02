Chargers mocked over latest kicking woes

The Los Angeles Chargers’ thoroughly rotten luck with kickers this season continues, and the Internet is definitely showing them zero mercy.

The Bolts put kicker Nick Novak on injured reserve Saturday and promoted Travis Coons to the active roster, marking yet another change at the position.

Chargers placed Nick Novak on IR and promoted K Travis Coons to active roster. Coons is the Chargers' third full-time kicker this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2017

Before the season, the team controversially cut Josh Lambo for Younghoe Koo. They later cut Koo after he missed some pressure kicks and cost them a few games. They signed Novak to replace him. Then after Novak got hurt, punter Drew Kaser even kicked last week.

News of the move was met with some widespread mockery on Twitter, where many users drew attention to just how ridiculous the Chargers’ kicking carousel has been this year while others decided to provide the jokes.

Kicker situation this season Cut: Josh Lambo

Signed: YoungHoe Koo

Released:YoungHoe Koo

Signed: Nick Novak

Placed on IR: Nick Novak

Signed: Travis Koon — #CLEvsLAC (5-6) (@ChargersLegion) December 2, 2017

#Chargers change kickers like you change pants – Travis Coons added to the active roster and Nick Novak heads to the injured reserve — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) December 2, 2017

#Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo was the last #Chargers kicker to make it through at least 8 games. https://t.co/5tmYuhGAZA — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 2, 2017

He becomes The Chargers 47th kicker this season https://t.co/CYYtHYe1CE — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 2, 2017

Chargers have had more kicker this year than Browns have had wins the last 2 seasons. — Craig Medeiros (@craigmedy) December 2, 2017

what’s the hourly rate for a part-time kicker? looking to pick up a few shifts and makes a few bucks. #HolidaySZN — RDM (@ryan_maccarthy) December 2, 2017

And with the second over all pick of the 2018 draft, the Chargers choose… #kicker https://t.co/gTpySRf6O2 — Rosh (@roshydewani) December 2, 2017

Tell them to sign me, I'll kick for free — Brandon (@aYoBrandon) December 2, 2017

Chargers sign Travis Coons, and place Nick Novak on IR w/ back injury… Coons will be the fourth player to kick for the Chargers this season. Chargers team total FG percentage this season: 63.1% — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 2, 2017

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the Chargers’ kicking struggles have gone viral recently. So hopefully, for their sake, Coons finishes out the season for them.