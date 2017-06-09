Chris Boswell got ejected from Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 for banging on glass

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was the one getting kicked (out) of PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

Boswell, who was cheering on the local Pittsburgh Penguins along with some fellow Steelers at Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, tweeted that he was ejected from the game for banging on the glass.

Got kicked out for banging on the glass?! Man that's crazy!! Sorry we just won two fights! — Chris Boswell (@WizardOfBoz09) June 9, 2017

Television cameras caught the Steelers in the stands prior to Boswell’s tweet.

On the bright side, the Penguins went on to defeat the Nashville Predators by the final of 6-0 in a game that was already out of reach by the second period. They now hold a 3-2 lead in the series, putting them just one win away from their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

As for Boswell, he can settle for putting to rest the idea that kickers have no heart. Perhaps Marcus Mariota can learn a thing or two from him.