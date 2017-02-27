Colts DL David Parry arrested for allegedly stealing golf cart, assault

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman David Parry was arrested in Arizona over the weekend for some truly bizarre circumstances.

The Indianapolis Star says Parry allegedly assaulted the driver of a street-legal golf cart, stole the vehicle, and then crashed it.

The former 5th-round pick and two others were picked up by a man driving a golf cart as a taxi early Saturday morning. When they were dropped off, Parry allegedly struck the driver in the head, then stole the golf cart and took off.

Police later found the stolen cart crashed into a gate, and a reportedly drunk Parry on the sidewalk.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, per the Star.

Parry has started 32 straight games for the Colts since being drafted in 2015. He recorded 47 tackles and three sacks last season.