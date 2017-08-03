Cowboys expect Ezekiel Elliott decision before regular season begins

With the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals set to meet in the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame Game Thursday night, Ezekiel Elliott is still waiting to learn if he is going to be eligible to play when the regular season begins. Many believed the league would have made a decision by now, and the Cowboys expect one in the very near future.

In an appearance on the “Ben & Skin Show” on 105.3 The Fan Wednesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said he would be “surprised” if the NFL does not make a ruling on Elliott by the end of next week.

“I can’t imagine that this thing would roll on into the regular season. That would be very surprising to me,” Jones said. “I’d be surprised if something’s not decided, if not this week, sometime next week.”

Jones stopped short of predicting what he believes the outcome will be, but he — like his father Jerry — does not sound like he is bracing for a long-term suspension.

“Ultimately, we’ll certainly accept whatever happens when it happens and we’ll go from there,” he said. “We have our feelings about where we think this thing should turn out. I think Jerry’s verbalized those in a way where everybody knows where he thinks this situation should be. I certainly come down where he comes down.”

Jerry Jones has said he reviewed the NFL’s presentation and the response from Elliott’s people, and the Cowboys owner insists there is nothing about domestic violence in the investigation. Of course, the accusations Elliott’s ex-girlfriend made are only part of the story now.

Elliott was recently investigated by Dallas police for his alleged involvement in an assault at a bar. The former Ohio State star also exposed a woman’s breast at a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

If nothing else, Elliott has shown that he has a tendency to find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Because of that pattern, the NFL might decide a suspension is in order.