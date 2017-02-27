Report: Cowboys expected to release Tony Romo within two weeks

The Dallas Cowboys have apparently had no luck drumming up trade interest for Tony Romo, and it appears as though they are getting close to releasing the veteran quarterback.

According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are expected to release Romo “likely within the next two weeks.” That move would free up just over $5 million in salary cap space and allow Dallas to start addressing some of its other needs, such as bringing in another backup quarterback.

If Dallas keeps Romo on the roster through June 1, they could designate him a post-June 1 cut and save $14 million in cap space for 2017 by spreading Romo’s cap hits out over the next two years. However, it seems unlikely that the Jones family would leave both Romo and the team in limbo for that long.

The Cowboys are not planning to bring Mark Sanchez back, and they reportedly have interest in veteran quarterback Josh McCown. They explored ways to acquire McCown last offseason when backup Kellen Moore broke his ankle, but the Cleveland Browns wanted too much in a trade. McCown is now a free agent.

Romo wants to play for a contender, and one of the teams on his wish list is supposedly going to be interested if Romo becomes a free agent. From the sound of it, that will be happening in the near future.