Steelers WR on social media blackout to avoid Star Wars spoilers

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Sean Gentille had a long conversation with Darrius Heyward-Bey and Le’Veon Bell that he published on Thursday. The story mostly centered around the two players’ thoughts on DC Comics movies and the new FOX/Disney sale, because the two are extremely opinionated about the matters.

Heyward-Bey, who has one catch for 44 yards this season, apparently said that he has gone on a social media blackout to avoid spoilers for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The new Star Wars movie was released on Friday, but Heyward-Bey is unable to see it until Monday, which has led him to this very LeBron James-like position.

If the Steelers are able to beat the Patriots on Sunday, then watching Star Wars a day later will be quite the victory treat for Heyward-Bey.