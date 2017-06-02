Ad Unit
Friday, June 2, 2017

Dennis Pitta has dislocated hip, may be forced to retire

June 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Dennis Pitta

Dennis Pitta has suffered a dislocated hip for the third time in his career, and he may be forced to retire as a result.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday that Pitta suffered a hip injury again during OTAs. Reports later emerged saying it’s a dislocation.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter immediately said that Pitta could be forced to retire.

Pitta has missed several games due to hip injuries during his career. He missed time in 2013 after suffering a fracture and dislocation. Then he dislocated his hip in 2014, which led him to miss most of that season and all of 2015. Yet he returned to catch 86 passes for 729 yards last season.

This is a tough break for him and the Ravens.


