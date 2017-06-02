Dennis Pitta has dislocated hip, may be forced to retire

Dennis Pitta has suffered a dislocated hip for the third time in his career, and he may be forced to retire as a result.

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday that Pitta suffered a hip injury again during OTAs. Reports later emerged saying it’s a dislocation.

As suspected, doctors confirmed Ravens TE Dennis Pitta dislocated his hip at OTAs today, source says. Tough news. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2017

ESPN’s Adam Schefter immediately said that Pitta could be forced to retire.

Ravens TE Dennis Pitta dislocated his hip, per source. Surgery likely at some point. Career in jeopardy. Led all TEs in catches last year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2017

Pitta has missed several games due to hip injuries during his career. He missed time in 2013 after suffering a fracture and dislocation. Then he dislocated his hip in 2014, which led him to miss most of that season and all of 2015. Yet he returned to catch 86 passes for 729 yards last season.

This is a tough break for him and the Ravens.