DeSean Jackson will reportedly sign with Bucs

DeSean Jackson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson will sign with the Bucs when free agency officially begins on Thursday barring any unexpected changes.

Former Washington WR DeSean Jackson expects to sign with Tampa assuming no breakdown in final negotiations,… https://t.co/brYefpKUUq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

The Bucs have been the favorites to land Jackson all along, although Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Thursday morning that Washington was still hoping to keep their star receiver.

Jackson was a bit inconsistent during his three seasons in Washington, but he has always been a dangerous deep threat. The 30-year-old caught 56 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns last season. He was reportedly seeking a contract worth between $10 and $12 million per year, and that is likely what Tampa Bay will pay him.