Doug Martin reportedly stepping away from Bucs due to ‘personal issues’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin has reportedly stepped away from the team in advance of the final game of the regular season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Martin left the team on Wednesday to take care of some “personal issues.”

Source: #Bucs RB Doug Martin is stepping away from the team to take care of personal issues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2016

Prior to that report, there had been speculation that the Buccaneers are planning to release Martin during the offseason. The 27-year-old was inactive for last weekend’s game against the New Orleans Saints despite being healthy, and he is expected to be inactive once again on Sunday. In his three games prior to that, Martin was largely ineffective and averaged just 2.8 yards per carry.

Martin signed a five-year, $35.75 million extension with the Bucs last offseason. When he was asked about being a late scratch for Week 16, his response indicated he was not very pleased.

We have no idea what “personal issues” Martin is dealing with, but it would be a surprise if he is still with the Bucs in 2017.