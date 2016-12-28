Doug Martin suspended four games for violating drug policy, entering treatment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin is entering a treatment facility after receiving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy.

Martin said in a statement issued Wednesday that he is entering treatment immediately to “receive the help I truly need” and will not be appealing his ban.

The full statement from #Bucs RB Doug Martin, saying "I cannot win these personal battles alone. … No shame in asking for help." pic.twitter.com/xivGDELc3b — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2016

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hears that Martin tested positive for adderall.

The @NFL says #Bucs RB Doug Martin is suspended for violating the PED policy. I’m told it’s for adderall & part of the issues he’s battling — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2016

We had already heard that Martin was dealing with undisclosed personal issues. It sounds like there’s more here than is being revealed publicly, and hopefully Martin gets the help he needs to address whatever those issues are.