Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Doug Martin suspended four games for violating drug policy, entering treatment

December 28, 2016
by Grey Papke

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin is entering a treatment facility after receiving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy.

Martin said in a statement issued Wednesday that he is entering treatment immediately to “receive the help I truly need” and will not be appealing his ban.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hears that Martin tested positive for adderall.

We had already heard that Martin was dealing with undisclosed personal issues. It sounds like there’s more here than is being revealed publicly, and hopefully Martin gets the help he needs to address whatever those issues are.


