Sunday, December 10, 2017

Eagles reportedly concerned Carson Wentz has torn ACL

December 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Carson Wentz knee

The news on Carson Wentz might be really bad.

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are concerned that Wentz has a torn ACL in his right knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wentz exited Philly’s game against the Los Angeles Rams late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game after being hit by a few Rams defenders on a dive into the end zone. Wentz scored on the play, but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty. The second-year QB remained in the game and eventually finished the drive off with his fourth touchdown pass of the game before exiting.

Wentz was initially examined in the medical tent before being taken into the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Wentz was replaced in the game by Nick Foles.

