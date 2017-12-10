Eagles reportedly concerned Carson Wentz has torn ACL

The news on Carson Wentz might be really bad.

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are concerned that Wentz has a torn ACL in his right knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Eagles are concerned QB Carson Wentz tore his left ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2017

Wentz exited Philly’s game against the Los Angeles Rams late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game after being hit by a few Rams defenders on a dive into the end zone. Wentz scored on the play, but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty. The second-year QB remained in the game and eventually finished the drive off with his fourth touchdown pass of the game before exiting.

Hope Carson Wentz is here’s the play that has caused him to be checked out by medical #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PswkIXtcdX — Phenomenal One J (@PhenomenalOneJ) December 10, 2017

Wentz was initially examined in the medical tent before being taken into the locker room. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Wentz was replaced in the game by Nick Foles.