Eagles WR Mack Hollins catches touchdown after riding bike to game

The biggest play the Philadelphia Eagles had in the first half of their game with Washington on Monday was made by a player who rode his bike to the stadium.

Mack Hollins, a rookie wide receiver from North Carolina, caught a 64-yard touchdown from Carson Wentz to tie the game at 10 in the second quarter. That was only the sixth catch of the rookie fourth-round pick’s career. He’s a pretty interesting guy, and if you live in Philly, you might have seen him riding his bike to the stadium before the game.

That's Mack Hollins riding his bike to the game, lol. pic.twitter.com/wX7GmqIzDY — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 23, 2017

Get on your horse, Mack Hollins. Nay, your bike. pic.twitter.com/jj2EMFGJCM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 24, 2017

Hollins has some cool interests. He loves exotic animals — he owns two snakes and breeds some fish. His grandfather owned a lion. Hollins even said last month he was considering getting a pet shark or alligator. Those might prove difficult to hold while biking home from the pet store, though.