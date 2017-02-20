Emmanuel Sanders wife Gabriella says WR lied to Broncos, skipped practice to party

Emmanuel Sanders has been accused by his estranged wife of cheating on her and spending thousands of dollars on the women he cheated with. Gabriella Sanders also claims the Denver Broncos wide receiver once lied to the team so he could get out of practice.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Gabriella Sanders claims her husband has had numerous affairs and showered his mistresses with lavish gifts.

“When he’s not playing football on the field, he ‘plays the field’ with numerous women whom he is or has committed adultery.” Gabby lays out multiple marital “atrocities” allegedly committed by her husband — and claims he spent “thousands upon thousands of dollars on girlfriends and wasting the community estate, even purchasing a vehicle for one of his illicit affairs.”

Perhaps of more interest to the Broncos is Gabriella’s claim that Sanders lied to the team in November when he said he needed to miss practice to be in Houston for the birth of his child. Sanders’ wife says he actually went out partying.

Gabriella filed for divorce from Sanders back in October and now says there is no chance of a reconciliation. The couple has two children together. If Mrs. Sanders is convinced Mr. Sanders was constantly cheating on her, she probably didn’t like when a former adult film star offered to reward Emmanuel for his Super Bowl win.