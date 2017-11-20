pixel 1
Monday, November 20, 2017

Former NFL players react to news of Terry Glenn dying in car accident

November 20, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Former Ohio State star and NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died in a car accident early Monday morning, according to numerous reports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Glenn was ejected from his vehicle in a one-car crash. The 43-year-old was reportedly traveling with his fiancee, who was in the hospital as of Monday being treated in the ICU. Few details about the accident are known.

After the news surfaced, former NFL players — some of whom played with Glenn — shared their thoughts on Twitter.

The New England Patriots, the team that drafted Glenn in the first round back in 1996, also expressed their sympathy for Glenn’s family.

Glenn spent six seasons with the Patriots from 1996-2001 before playing for the Green Bay Packers for a year in 2002. He was able to revive his career playing under Bill Parcells once again with the Dallas Cowboys in the mid-2000s, putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2005 and 2006.

