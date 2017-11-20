Former NFL players react to news of Terry Glenn dying in car accident

Former Ohio State star and NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died in a car accident early Monday morning, according to numerous reports.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Glenn was ejected from his vehicle in a one-car crash. The 43-year-old was reportedly traveling with his fiancee, who was in the hospital as of Monday being treated in the ICU. Few details about the accident are known.

After the news surfaced, former NFL players — some of whom played with Glenn — shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Awful news on Terry Glenn…most gifted receiver I've ever played with — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) November 20, 2017

Man….#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

Asking for prayers for Terry Glenn's family he passed away this morning from car accident prayers for his fiancée — tony casillas (@tccasillas) November 20, 2017

The New England Patriots, the team that drafted Glenn in the first round back in 1996, also expressed their sympathy for Glenn’s family.

We cannot express our sadness for the loss of former Patriots WR Terry Glenn, who has reportedly died in a car accident. Our prayers go out to his family. Terry joined us at our SB pep rally in Houston last year and was working with foster children. RIP TG. — The Hall (@TheHall) November 20, 2017

Glenn spent six seasons with the Patriots from 1996-2001 before playing for the Green Bay Packers for a year in 2002. He was able to revive his career playing under Bill Parcells once again with the Dallas Cowboys in the mid-2000s, putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2005 and 2006.