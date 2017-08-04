Frank Clark held out of practice as punishment for punch

Frank Clark was punished by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday for his punch of a teammate a day before.

Clark, who is entering his third season in the league, punched teammate Germain Ifedi during practice on Thursday, leading to his ejection.

A day later Clark was not present for workouts. Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard said that was part of his discipline.

“That’s part of it. It’s a disciplinary action. You earn the right to be out here on the field with us, and you earn the right to compete,” Richard said.

The 24-year-old defensive end recorded 10 sacks last season. He also has a little bit of a history for punching offensive personnel.