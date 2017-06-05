Fred Jackson still hopes to get shot with NFL team

Fred Jackson last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Seahawks. However, he’s still hoping to get a shot with a team this fall.

Having been away from the game for over a year, Jackson is not yet ready to say his playing days are over. Given that he is 36 years old, the odds are obviously not in his favor. On the other hand, due to injuries and ineffectiveness, teams can be in need of a running back at a moment’s notice. That’s where Jackson has his sights set.

“I want to play, but it’s one of those things where we’ll see what happens,” Jackson told WGR 550 Sports Radio. “Training camps are around the corner. Some teams lose a back or two and maybe they give me a call. We’ll see what happens. I’m not ready to hang them up yet, but I do know that I’m 36 and a lot of teams are scared of that.”

Jackson played in all 16 games in 2015, but had just 26 carries for 100 yards. He also caught 32 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

While it would be unrealistic to expect Jackson to have a heavy workload if he were to be picked up by a team, in certain situations he still might prove to be effective. Jackson just needs someone to call.

H/T Sporting News