Giants GM Jerry Reese: Time for Odell Beckham Jr. to grow up

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese is normally quite subdued during the two or three times he meets with the media each year, but following the team’s 38-13 wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers, he was anything but.

While meeting with reporters on Monday afternoon, Reese was uncharacteristically candid when asked about wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his sometimes erratic behavior.

Reese stated bluntly that Beckham Jr. sometimes makes foolish decisions (see: punching a hole in the Lambeau Field wall), needs to look himself in the mirror and grow up.

“Everybody knows that he is a gifted player, but there are some things that he has done that he needs to look at himself in the mirror and be honest with himself about,” Reese said. “We will help him with that, but he has to help himself, and we believe he will do that. He is a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn’t do smart things.

“We all have had to grow up at different times in our lives, and I think it is time for him to do that. He has been here for three years now and is a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field, but the things he does off the football field, he has to be responsible for those things.”

In addition to drawing heat for his bizarre postgame behavior on Sunday, Beckham Jr. has also drawn national criticism in recent days for partying with Trey Songz, Justin Bieber and others in Miami during the team’s off day last Monday.

There have been reports stating banned substances were being handed out during their yacht party, and a video was even released with what sounded like Sterling Shepard turning down Adderall.

It was just the latest in a long string of questionable decisions by Beckham Jr., which has included anything from the verbal assault of officials to losing a wildly expensive pinkie ring at a New York City strip club.

In Beckham Jr.’s very first playoff game, he recorded only four receptions for 28 yards. He also had a career-high three drops.

