Friday, August 4, 2017

Jay Cutler reportedly is Dolphins’ top choice

August 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jay Cutler may have to put his retirement and broadcasting plans on hold.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cutler is the Miami Dolphins’ top choice if they need to sign a quarterback. He says the two sides have discussed a potential deal.

The Dolphins are waiting to see what happens with Ryan Tannehill. Their first-string QB re-injured his knee in practice on Thursday and is set to miss extended time. If he undergoes surgery, he would likely be out until next season. If he chooses rest, he will still have to miss time.

Either way, the Dolphins need to add another quarterback. Matt Moore is their current backup.

Cutler, 34, is set to become a broadcaster for FOX, but playing for his former coach Adam Gase on a good team in Miami is tempting for obvious reasons.

