Jay Cutler reportedly is Dolphins’ top choice

Jay Cutler may have to put his retirement and broadcasting plans on hold.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cutler is the Miami Dolphins’ top choice if they need to sign a quarterback. He says the two sides have discussed a potential deal.

#Dolphins & QB Jay Cutler's reps have had discussions about a potential deal, sources say. Nothing has been agreed upon. He's the top choice — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2017

The Dolphins are waiting to see what happens with Ryan Tannehill. Their first-string QB re-injured his knee in practice on Thursday and is set to miss extended time. If he undergoes surgery, he would likely be out until next season. If he chooses rest, he will still have to miss time.

Either way, the Dolphins need to add another quarterback. Matt Moore is their current backup.

Cutler, 34, is set to become a broadcaster for FOX, but playing for his former coach Adam Gase on a good team in Miami is tempting for obvious reasons.