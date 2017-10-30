Jerrell Freeman says he took medication to deal with head injury, memory loss

Jerrell Freeman has been suspended 10 games for his second violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and the Chicago Bears linebacker admits he took medication he should not have in order to deal with a head injury.

In a statement he released after his suspension was announced, Freeman said he has been lying to his friends and family when they asked him if he was OK. He said he has been struggling with memory loss and the thought that his career could be over due to a head injury he suffered earlier in the year.

While no one is going to feel sorry for a repeat violator of the NFL’s PED policy, that is a pretty disturbing confession from Freeman.

Freeman was placed on injured reserve after he suffered a pectoral injury and concussion in Chicago’s first game of the season. The 31-year-old was also suspended for four games almost exactly a year ago when he tested positive for a banned substance.

With all the disturbing things we have learned about head injuries in recent years, you hope Freeman can find a way to address the frightening problems he says he has dealing with.