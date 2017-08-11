Jerry Jones reportedly ‘considering all options’ in wake of Ezekiel Elliott suspension

The Dallas Cowboys are not happy with the NFL over the Ezekiel Elliott suspension.

According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, a “very upset” Jerry Jones is considering his options in light of the news.

Per source, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is very upset about the decision, considering all options https://t.co/bRJ46snggR — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 11, 2017

While we already know Elliott plans to appeal, he and the Cowboys organization could theoretically take this much further than that if they feel wronged. One option that Jones could theoretically pursue is a legal fight, which Elliott is reportedly considering if it becomes necessary. All signs point to this becoming a lengthy saga for all sides, and Jones is not one to go down without a fight.