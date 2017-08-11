Jerry Jones said to be ‘furious’ over Ezekiel Elliott suspension

News of Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension from the NFL for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy was made public on Friday, and Jerry Jones is said to be “furious” over the punishment.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who first reported news of the suspension, shared information about Jones’ reaction to the news.

Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones is said to be furious with NFL decision, per one source. Furious. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2017

Jones’ reaction should not come as a surprise. The Dallas Cowboys owner has backed Elliott at every turn and been in the second-year rusher’s corner all along.

Jones has said for months that there was nothing linking Elliott to domestic violence. As recently as a week ago, Jones even said he expected Elliott to be playing in Week 1.

Elliott’s suspension from the NFL is for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy because of their belief he physically abused his ex-girlfriend. Elliott was never criminally charged in the matter because of questions over the woman’s credibility, but that did not stop the NFL from handing down a punishment.

Elliott has the chance to appeal the suspension, which could result in him playing in Week 1, but that does not mean the suspension would be overturned.