Ad Unit
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Report: Jim Irsay trying to recruit Peyton Manning to Colts front office

January 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is clearly unhappy with the state of the organization, and is trying to recruit a franchise legend to help turn it around.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Irsay is still trying to recruit Peyton Manning in a significant front office role, originally in a package deal with Jon Gruden as head coach.

It’s been said in the past that Manning’s ambition is to run a front office, and Irsay seems willing to hand him the keys. Perhaps, however, he feels he isn’t ready yet, or is still enjoying being out of the game. Whatever the case, Irsay seems to be out of luck.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus