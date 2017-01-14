Report: Jim Irsay trying to recruit Peyton Manning to Colts front office

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is clearly unhappy with the state of the organization, and is trying to recruit a franchise legend to help turn it around.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Irsay is still trying to recruit Peyton Manning in a significant front office role, originally in a package deal with Jon Gruden as head coach.

Colts owner Jim Irsay in fact made strong push for Peyton Manning as head of football w Gruden as coach. Still hopeful to get Peyton — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

While Irsay would love to bring Peyton back its Manning's call and tho he's listened I think it would be uphill battle to get him to do it — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2017

It’s been said in the past that Manning’s ambition is to run a front office, and Irsay seems willing to hand him the keys. Perhaps, however, he feels he isn’t ready yet, or is still enjoying being out of the game. Whatever the case, Irsay seems to be out of luck.