Joe Flacco in concussion protocol after hit from Kiko Alonso (Video)

Joe Flacco exited Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins after getting crushed in the head by a shot from Kiko Alonso in the second quarter.

Flacco was scrambling on a third-and-ten play in Miami territory. He was getting ready to slide and clearly was giving himself up when Alonso went in flying and nailed the Ravens QB in the head.

Omg Joe Flacco. Toss kiko for that. pic.twitter.com/s18bRdHrd5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

Flacco’s helmet came off and he looked woozy immediately. He was taken off the field and into the locker room for concussion examination. The team said he was in concussion protocol.

Batimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh got into it with Alonso after the hit. Alonso was penalized 15 yards for the hit but not ejected.

Ryan Mallett entered the game for Flacco with Baltimore up 13-0.