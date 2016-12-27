Ad Unit
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Johnny Manziel shares family holiday photo on Twitter

December 27, 2016
by Larry Brown

Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel isn’t especially active on social media these days, but he posted something significant on Tuesday night.

Manziel shared a photo on Twitter of himself with his family:

He also shared the photo to Instagram, along with a second photo that included a heartfelt message about his family.

Manziel has long shared his love for his sister, Meri, but for him to express love for his parents too is a big development. It was only six months ago that Johnny Football had a conflict with his father, who expressed concern for his son’s life.

Between attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony and spending Christmas with his family, Manziel seems to be brushing aside the fast life little by little.


