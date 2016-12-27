Johnny Manziel shares family holiday photo on Twitter

Johnny Manziel isn’t especially active on social media these days, but he posted something significant on Tuesday night.

Manziel shared a photo on Twitter of himself with his family:

When it comes down to it this is all that really matters pic.twitter.com/DiaDKGD4wG — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 28, 2016

He also shared the photo to Instagram, along with a second photo that included a heartfelt message about his family.

From touchdowns in Pop Warner to multiple trips to New York City. You guys are the reason I ever made it, and I would be nothing without you. Through every up and down y'all have Been the only consistent thing in my life. Football has ruled my life for as long as I can remember to spend this Christmas with you guys means the world @mmanziel A photo posted by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:43pm PST

Manziel has long shared his love for his sister, Meri, but for him to express love for his parents too is a big development. It was only six months ago that Johnny Football had a conflict with his father, who expressed concern for his son’s life.

Between attending the Heisman Trophy ceremony and spending Christmas with his family, Manziel seems to be brushing aside the fast life little by little.